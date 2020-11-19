BELOIT — The new year will bring major changes for the Beloit Snappers, as construction continues on a new stadium and an announcement of a Major League Baseball (MLB) affiliation draws near.
The ownership transfer of the team to businessman Quint Studer is expected to take place in the coming months as construction of a new stadium in downtown Beloit remains on schedule.
In an interview on Thursday with the Beloit Daily News, Studer said he expects the team will make an announcement on its new MLB affiliation next month, followed by announcements of new team executive staff and new branding for the team’s future namesake.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Studer said.
In terms of stadium construction, Hendricks Commercial Properties Vice President of Development John Gackstatter said work was on track to be complete by mid-July thanks in-part to temperate weather this fall.
“This project has served as the main catalyst for all the great things to come from the team,” Gackstatter said. “We’ve reached and completed some pretty big milestones on the site.”
Due to the temperate weather, Gackstatter said all concrete has been poured for the stadium decks and concourse areas.
“That will allow us to start exterior framing and eventually close in the building to be weather tight by January,” Gackstatter said. “We will have construction going through the winter and we have roofing up next week and starting to get everything installed shortly after.”
Construction on the stadium was delayed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gackstatter said the project had remained on track ahead of the team’s upcoming announcements.
“Some of these big checkmarks are falling into place,” Gackstatter said. “It’s all coming together even through the unknowns and the uncertainty.”