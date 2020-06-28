BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos minor league baseball teams have jointly hired a firm to evaluate “diversity, inclusion, and equity” in both organizations, according to a joint news release from the teams.
Cincinnati-based V. Randolph Brown Consulting will evaluate the inclusiveness of the organizations, identify areas for improvement, and develop action plans to help both teams eliminate bias and become more equitable to fans and staff.
Blue Wahoos owner and Beloit Snappers managing partner Quint Studer said both teams “must be better” when it comes to focuising on diversity at all levels.
“We do many things well,” Studer said. “We measure employee engagement, provide lots of development opportunities, are transparent, include peers in staff selection, and did not lay off any staff during the ongoing pandemic. However, I am convinced we can and must be better in the areas of eliminating bias and becoming more diverse and inclusive.”
Part-time and full-time staff of both teams will receive training to eliminate possible bias, and improve the teams’ hiring and staff development processes.
Studer said a staff “being representative” of its community “is not enough.”
“We need to seek out and actively eliminate bias within our organization to ensure that Blue Wahoos
Stadium is a welcoming, inclusive gathering place for all members of our community,” Studer said. “Beloit is one of the most diverse cities in Wisconsin. As we expand the team’s staff in preparation of the new ballpark opening in 2021, we need to be sure that our hiring and training processes are correct. We will not window dress this. We will dig in and do this right.”
Initial construction preparation for the new Snappers stadium started earlier this month along Shirland Avenue near the Beloit Transit System station and Rock River.
V. Randolph Brown Consulting provides companies across America with strategic consulting, advisory, education, and training services on topics including diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their portfolio includes advising the National Basketball Association and NCAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.