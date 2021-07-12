BELOIT — Twenty-two days away from the big opening of ABC Supply Stadium, Gateway Professional Baseball announced Beloit Health System and First National Bank and Trust as its founding partners in a Monday morning press conference.
The collaboration will not only provide the partners stadium signage and branded spaces on the stadium’s upper level, but also bring more community events to the stadium benefiting the partners, community and region.
The new ABC Supply Stadium is set to open on Aug. 3 when the Beloit Snappers meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. On Monday, construction workers were putting some of the finishing touches on the stadium as it appeared to be mostly complete.
Team President Jeff Jurgella kicked off the press conference by commending Beloit Health System and First National Bank and Trust for being pillars in the community, especially during the pandemic. The new partnership, Jurgella said, will improve the quality of life in the community with a variety of programs and activities for employee groups, youth and seniors such as blood drives and more.
As part of the multi year-agreements, both organizations will be featured as part of branded spaces on the stadium’s upper level, the Beloit Health System Club and the First National Bank and Trust Group Suites.
As part of the agreement Beloit Health System will oversee the medical, orthopedic and sports medicine needs of the Snappers team, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins. Also, First National will debut a team-branded debit card in 2022.
Although ABC Supply Stadium owns the naming rights to the stadium, Beloit Health System will have exclusive naming rights for the club on the upper deck. The club features a 5,000-square-foot open concept luxury space, outdoor balcony and indoor seating, retractable floor-to-ceiling windows and backside views of the Rock River. On game days, season ticket-holders in this area will be treated to a buffet dinner prepared by an executive chef and access to a private indoor bar.
On the other side, the First National Bank and Trust Group Suites will feature room for one hundred guests, outdoor balcony seating, luxury indoor seating, retractable floor-to-ceiling garage doors and a full menu of catered and ballpark food.
President/CEO of Beloit Health System Tim McKevett said the health system is excited to be the official healthcare provider for the Beloit Snappers. The new stadium and Snappers are great community assets with the stadium also boosting employee morale and satisfaction, he said.
President and CEO of First National Bank and Trust David McCoy said baseball is truly America’s pastime. He said the bank’s partnership with the Snappers fits well with its focus on family, and underscores its longstanding commitment to the community.
Jurgella said the partners involvement outside of Beloit is also a great asset to the team.
“It’s Important to have partners with such a reach,” Jurgella said.