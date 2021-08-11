BELOIT—SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville and the Downtown Beloit Association are partnering on a new initiative at the Beloit Farmers’ Market.
Beginning this Saturday Stateline Area residents who utilize Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be gifted $10 in additional market tokens thanks to SSM Health.
Community members will be eligible to receive the additional $10 in SSM Health-sponsored SNAP tokens once each month, as funding allows during this pilot project.
SSM Health is working diligently to address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), which can include food insecurity, to help improve the health of our community members.
The Downtown Beloit Farmers’ Market takes place from 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday, May through October, along State Street and Grand Avenue in Beloit. A winter Farmers’ Market also is offered at 557 E. Grand Ave.