BELOIT—Some small businesses in Rock County face dire financial straits due to the brutal economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a county loan program prepares to give assistance to qualifying business owners.
On April 9 the Rock County Board of Supervisors approved the Small Business Loan Fund (SBLF) to provide $1 million in funding, with the maximum loan amount for eligible businesses capped at $20,000. An appointed seven-member committee of four county board members and three members of the public are now in the process of reviewing and finalizing approved applications for qualifying businesses.
The application period opened on April 29, with the first round of Rock County businesses set receive funding in seven to 10 days, according to Rock County Development Manager James Otterstein.
“We didn’t award anyone the full amount, and on average each award was about $15,000,” Otterstein said during a meeting on Wednesday of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) executive committee.
When asked by board members on the feedback received from businesses, Otterstein said some businesses have “either reached their financial cliff or they will be reaching it shortly,” highlighting the swift impact COVID-19 has had on the hospitality and business service sectors.
“The runway is pretty short,” Otterstein told GBEDC members. “The financial needs are consistant out there and people are literally hanging on by a thread.”
Otterstein said he was pleased the program was able to move quickly, avoiding any bureaucratic slowdown that could further harm businesses.
“We are moving rather rapidly and we are pleased with where we are at today,” Otterstein said.
Otterstein added in the first round of approved businesses, companies included 50% from the Janesville area, 20% from the Beloit area and the remaining firms in unincorporated areas of Rock County.
“The second round will be more diverse in how those numbers shake out,” Otterstein said. “It’s representative of the business and population distribution throughout the county.”
The next round of applications are being considered and some businesses are in the process of completing the needed paperwork.
Otterstein could not be reached for follow-up comment regarding the total number of applicants or the number of loans awarded as of press time Wednesday.
