BELOIT—The City of Beloit is set to launch a small business loan and grant program for businesses impacted by COVID-19, according to Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
The city has approved $60,000 for small business forgivable loans up to $10,000. The funding will assist at least six Beloit businesses, El-Amin said.
“ In addition, $25,000 has been approved for the nano grant program, which will assist 5 businesses with a grant of $5,000 each,” El-Amin said.
Applications will be open at noon on Nov. 18 on a first-come-first-serve basis, with business owners able to apply for both programs.
The application period ends on Nov. 25.