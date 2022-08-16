SLU1
Buy Now

Beloit Health System Director of Infectious Diseases Department Dr. Vijaya Somaraju speaks during a previous Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class. The Fall SLU classes will be held Sept. 8 through Nov. 21 with most classes held at the First Congregational Church.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—A varied collection of local academics, business professionals and citizens will present lectures on everything from U.S. foreign policy to memories of growing up in the area during the Fall Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) classes.

The SLU classes will be presented Sept. 8 through Nov. 21, with most classes held in the basement at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. Each class has a $7 fee.