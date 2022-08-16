BELOIT—A varied collection of local academics, business professionals and citizens will present lectures on everything from U.S. foreign policy to memories of growing up in the area during the Fall Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) classes.
The SLU classes will be presented Sept. 8 through Nov. 21, with most classes held in the basement at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. Each class has a $7 fee.
The class series will have a free kick-off event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at First Congregational Church featuring a musical performance by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra, directed by Chris Behrens. The jazz orchestra has won numerous awards and has been a 10-time finalist in the Essentially Ellington competition in New York City.
The fall session of classes marks the 31st year for the SLU lectures, said Pat Raymer, SLU executive administrator. The non-profit organization had its beginnings in 1991 when the classes were held at Beloit College and the lectures went by the name of 9 O’Clock Scholars. Then, as it is now, the main focus of the lectures is to allow residents to explore cultural and intellectual interest.
The speakers are not paid, but many freely volunteer their time. Some speakers are actively recruited by the members of SLU.
“A lot of people volunteer to talk about things they are interested in,” Raymer said. “We have a number of retired professors and some local historians.”
The first presentation will feature David Luebke who will speak from 9—11 a.m. on Sept. 8 about growing up in Beloit in the 1950s and 1960s. He will explore memories of Beloit’s Soap Box Derby, the marbles tournament, two outdoor swimming pools in the city, drive-ins and more.
Catalogs listing the fall SLU classes can be found at local libraries, including the Beloit Public Library, South Beloit Public Library, Talcott Free Library in Rockton and the North Suburban Library in Roscoe. Catalogs and information also can be obtained by calling 608-207-3400 or email to slu@beloit.edu.
SLU classes are as follows:
- Sept. 8, 9—11 a.m.
Growing up in Beloit in the 1950s and 1960s.
Presenter: David Luebke, Lubke Consulting
Leubke will recall life as a “paperboy” as well as spending summers on neighborhood playgrounds, the annual Soap Box Derby, marble tournaments and more.
- Sept. 13, 9—11 a.m.
Hendricks Commercial Properties and Geronimo Hospitality Group
Presenter: Tom Holmes
Holmes will discuss Hendricks Commercial Properties and the company’s focus on revitalizing historic properties and creating an environment where businesses flourish.
- Sept. 14, 9—11 a.m.
Here Today, Hear Tomorrow
Presenter: Shayla Smith, audiologist at Beloit Hearing
Smith will discuss hearing loss, hearing aids, insurance coverage and more.
- Sept 20, 9—11 a.m.
U.S. Foreign Policy and Threats to the Liberal International Order
Presenter: Beth Dougherty, professor of international relations, Beloit College.
Dougherty will discuss the Biden administration’s challenges, including ending U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, Russian aggression in Ukraine and more.
- Sept. 22, 9—11 a.m.
How to Strip a Bird Class
LOCATION: Glass Garden, LLC, 25 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville
FEE: $35
Presenters: Judy Shumway and Nancy Radloff of Glass Garden, LLC
Participants in this class will create their own birds sitting on branches on a piece of glass.
- Sept. 11, 1—3 p.m.
Charter Schools: What Are they and What is The Lincoln Academy All About?
Presenters: Kristi Cole, Lincoln Academy Chief Education Officer and Kari Flitz, Lincoln Academy Chief Instructional Officer
The presenters will discuss the different types of charter schools in Wisconsin and what the Lincoln Academy in Beloit offers.
- Sept. 26, 9—11 a.m.
Community Health Center
Presenter: Brittany Cruz, family nurse practitioner at the Beloit Area Community Health Center
Cruz will discuss services provided at the Beloit Area Community Health Center including medical, dental and behavioral health services.
- Sept. 28, 1—3 p.m.
Beloit Police—Community Relations—Localizing the National Debate on Policing
Presenters: Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Beloit Police and Fire Commission President Ron Watson
The presenters will discuss challenges of policing today and how these concerns are being addressed locally.
- Sept. 29, 9—11 a.m.
Elephant in the Room
Presenter: Dave Dobson, emeritus professor of physics, Beloit College
The presenter will pose the question of how to curtail the use of fossil fuels in the next few decades, and how to replace energy production.
- Oct. 3, 10 a.m.—noon
Creating Great Futures While Creating a Legacy
LOCATION: Stateline Boys and Girls Club, 202 Maple Ave.
Presenter: Mark Rand, chief executive officer, Stateline Boys and Girls Club
Rand will provide the background about the Boys and Girls Club and how it enhances children’s futures through its programs.
- Oct. 4, 9—11 a.m.
In ____ We Trust?
Presenter: Carol Wickersham, associate professor of sociology at Beloit College, Presbyterian pastor and Rock County Jail chaplain
Trust across all sectors—government, business, science, religion—has been on a decline for decades. The presenter will explore what is trust, why is it important and what is causing the decline.
- Oct. 6, 9—11 a.m.
Fun With Math
Presenter: John Wasserstrass, retired mathematician
There are a lot of interesting topics and stories related to math that never got included in your math courses in your school days. Wasserstrass will share stories of math history and some fun work with logic puzzles and more.
- Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 9:30—11:30 a.m.
Beloit International Film Festival
Presenter: Greg Gerard, director of the Beloit International Film Festival
FEE: $28
A selection of films from the 2022 season of BIFF will be shown and discussed.
- Oct. 11, 9—11 a.m.
The Future of American Journalism]
Presenter: Bill Barth, retired editor of the Beloit Daily News
In just over a decade, employment of journalists in newsrooms across the nation has declined by nearly 60%. Some areas of the country are considered “news deserts,” with no independent reporters covering public affairs, community activities and events. What does this mean for the industry and communities.
- Oct. 12, 9—11 a.m.
Understanding Freud and Psychoanalysis: The View from 2022
Presenter: Larry White, professor emeritus of psychology at Beloit College
Has the work of Sigmund Freud in psychoanalysis stood the test of time? Are dreams psychologically meaningful? is psychoanalysis an effective form of therapy?
- Oct. 19, 9—11 a.m.
Roads to Fascism
Presenter: John Rapp, professor emeritus at Beloit College
What is fascism? Where and when is it likely to arise? Rapp will explore what countries and political movements may be moving toward fascism.
- Oct. 25, 1—3 p.m.
Bibliophiles and Bookworms: Books, Collections and Collectors
Presenter: Ellen Joyce, associate professor of history at Beloit College
Joyce will look at the history of books, from ancient scrolls to medieval manuscripts to the invention of printing presses.
- Oct. 27, 9—11 a.m.
Debunking Myths about Latinos and Latinas
Presenter: Sylvia Lopez, Harry C. Moore professor of modern languages and literature
Those attending this lecture will learn the cultural, economic and professional aspects of Latinos and Latinas while dismantling some negative stereotypes.
- Nov. 1, 1—3 p.m.
The Lincoln-Douglas Debates
Presenters: Shirley Swanson and Galin Barrier, retired history teachers
Swanson and Barrier will examine the background of the debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas and what impact they had on the career of the two men.
- Nov. 2, 9—11 a.m.
Call the Midwife
Presenter: Beth Karberg, MS, certified professional midwife
Karberg, who has attended more than 500 home births, will share some of the history of midwifery and why families choose this option for welcoming new children into the world.
- Nov. 3, 9—11 a.m.
U.S. Drug Policy and Latin America
Presenter: Pablo Toral, professor of international relations and environmental studies at Beloit College
Toral will examine the “war on drugs” initiated by the administration of Richard Nixon and how the U.S. drug policies today compare to other countries.
- Nov. 9, 1—3 p.m.
An 80th Birthday: What Does It Mean? What Comes Next?
Presenter: Tom Warren, professor emeritus at Beloit College
Warren ponders the past, considers the present and looks to the future after he marked his 80th birthday.
- Nov. 10, 1—3 p.m.
The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth
Presenter: Andras Boros-Kazai, professor emeritus at Beloit College
Between 1569 and 1791 the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania existed in a union that was not a result of conquest, but rather a well thought out series of political/diplomatic actions.
- Nov. 15 and 22, 1—3 p.m.
Museum Masterpieces: The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Fee: $14
Presenter: Richard Brettell, professor of art and aesthetics at the University of Texas at Austin.
Video lectures in two sessions explore the collections of art, textiles and decor at the museum.
- Nov. 16, 1—3 p.m.
Anthropology in Beloit and the World
Presenter: Robert A. LaFleur, professor of history and anthropology at Beloit College
LaFleur will address the question “What is anthropology?” He also will examine Beloit College’s connection to the history of anthropology.
- Nov. 17, 9—11 a.m.
The Inoculation Controversy
Presenter: Gene VanGalder, world traveler and retired history teacher
The class will compare America’s first inoculation for smallpox in 1721 with today’s COVID-19 caccinations. The class will examine the science, politics and science involved.
- Nov. 21, 9—11 a.m.
Earnest Shackleton’s Amazing Antarctica Survival
Presenter: Gene VanGalder, world traveler and retired history teacher
VanGalder will retell the story of human survival revolving around Earnest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition which started in 1914.