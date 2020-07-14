BELOIT - Due to COVID-19, Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) has postponed its fall season of educational and informative presentations, according to SLU Executive Administrator Pat Raymer.
The presentations will resume again in the spring.
“The health of the attendees and presenters was most important to the board,” Raymer said.
SLU is a nonprofit organization at Beloit College, associated with Elderhostel Inc. SLU participants are “senior students,” lifelong learners who have never lost interest in learning.
