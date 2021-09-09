BELOIT - Celebrating its 30th year, the Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) has a diverse array of learning opportunities set to run in September, October and November.
Although a bit downsized due to COVID-19, there will still be classes on topics ranging from global warming and the Biden administration in the Middle East to Hamlet and Eleanor Roosevelt.
“Due to COVID-19, we are working on a scaled down version. We are only offering one class per day,” said SLU Executive Administrator Pat Raymer. “We want people to wear masks and practice social distance. We are trying to be very careful. We can get about 42 people in the lower level of the church.”
SLU will not hold its traditional kickoff program, but will go straight to offering its educational presentations.
“We don’t want to crowd people in. We will head right to class,” Raymer said.
This year's lineup includes educational sessions on politics, history and current events.
The public is invited to a class for a nominal fee, usually $7. Most classes are held at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. People are urged to register as soon as possible as classroom space is limited. Fewer chairs will be set out to offer ample social distancing, and the classroom will be carefully wiped clean after every class. Attendees should be fully vaccinated and should wear a facemask.
For more information people can contact the SLU Business Office at 627 Church St. or by calling 608-207-3400 or emailing slu@beloit.edu.
SLU will kick off its fall series of learning with a presentation by National Parks Enthusiast David Kroese who will speak about Civil War sites in America’s National Parks system. More than 423 National Park Service sites have a direct connection to the Civil War. Kroese will explore a selection of the sites, revisiting their stories and the heroism and tragedy in events that changed the course of American history. The event is to be held from 9 - 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
Some of the other classes include forensic musicology by Director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Rob Tomaro; nuclear power in 2021 and beyond by Beloit College Emeritus Professor of Physics David Dobson; museum masterpieces in the Louvre by University of Austin, Texas Professor of Art and Aesthetics Richard Brettell; and more.
SLU is a nonprofit organization at Beloit College, associated with Elderhostel Inc. SLU participants are "senior students," lifelong learners who have never lost interest in learning. Learning new skills encourages personal growth, enhances emotional and mental health and provides a more meaningful life. SLU’s membership of more than 600 people represent 16 zip codes of Rock county, Northern Illinois and the Greater Beloit area.