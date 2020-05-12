BELOIT - The Rock County Sheriff's Office has announced it is lifting the slow no wake speed restrictions on the Rock River from the Indianford Dam to the Rock Town Line Bridge.
The water level at Afton, north of Beloit, has measured at 6.32 feet. County ordinance allows slow no wake restrictions to be lifted if water levels at that portion of the Rock River fall below 6.5 feet.
Slow no wake restrictions require watercraft to travel at minimum speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.