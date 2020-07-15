BELOIT - Slow No Wake speed restrictions on watercraft on a portion of the Rock River have been put in place in Rock County.
The speed restrictions are in place on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam and WBR Townline Road Bridge, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
River levels at Afton measured 6.53 feet recently and county ordinance requires slow no wake restrictions be put in place when river levels exceed 6.5 feet.
Watercraft must operate at minimum speed in this area of the Rock River.
