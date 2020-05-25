JANESVILLE - A slow-no-wake restriction on watercraft has been placed on the Rock River from the northern Rock County line to the Indianford Dam.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, water levels at Lake Koshkonong were at 8.02 feet on Friday. County ordinance calls for slow-no-wake restrictions when that part of the Rock River exceeds 8 feet.

Slow-no-wake restrictions require watercraft to travel at minimum speed.

