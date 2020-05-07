JANESVILLE - Slow no wake restrictions on watercraft on the Rock River in northern Rock County have been lifted.
A news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office stated restrictions will be lifted from the northern Rock County line to the Indianford Dam. Water levels at the Lake Koshkonong gauge were at 7.95 feet. County ordinance allows lifting of slow no wake restrictions if water levels fall below 8 feet in the northern portion of the river.
Slow no wake restrictions remain in effect from the Indianford Dam to the Beloit Rock Town Line Bridge. When the water levels at Afton fall below 6.5 feet, the restrictions will be lifted, according to the sheriff's office news release.
Slow no wake restrictions require watercraft to travel at minimum speed.
