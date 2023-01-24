Map
Buy Now

In September, Mark Preuschl and Mellisa Beavers wrote in recommendations that will impact the State Line Area Transportation Study (SLATS) traffic plan. SLATS will be hosting an additional meeting Monday, Jan. 30.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Two traffic study meetings have been scheduled as the public is invited to learn more about studies of the Highway 81 corridor in Beloit and the Route 75 corridor in South Beloit.

The meeting focusing on the Wisconsin Highway 81 corridor in Beloit is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Beloit Public Library.

Tags

Recommended for you