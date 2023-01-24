In September, Mark Preuschl and Mellisa Beavers wrote in recommendations that will impact the State Line Area Transportation Study (SLATS) traffic plan. SLATS will be hosting an additional meeting Monday, Jan. 30.
BELOIT- Two traffic study meetings have been scheduled as the public is invited to learn more about studies of the Highway 81 corridor in Beloit and the Route 75 corridor in South Beloit.
The meeting focusing on the Wisconsin Highway 81 corridor in Beloit is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Beloit Public Library.
The corridor extends from Madison Road to Milwaukee Road and includes portions of Liberty Avenue, Fourth Street, Portland Avenue and White Avenue.
In September, two meetings were hosted by T. J. Nee, Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) Project Manager and Lee Gibbs, CBS Squared Consultant Project Manager, to discuss the corridor’s traffic flow and any problems that need to be addressed.
“Ultimately, the goal of this study is to evaluate traffic operations, traffic safety, access and multimodal accommodations for the Wisconsin Highway 81 corridor between Madison Road and Milwaukee Road in Beloit,” Nee explained. “While specific improvements are not yet determined, it is envisioned that any future projects would focus on enhancing overall safety within the corridor.”
The data from the traffic study was collected over the summer of 2022 and has been ongoing. The data was brought to the attention of the public last September. Nee will provide an update on the data on Monday, as well as any recommendations they have.
“This meeting will discuss potential alternatives to address identified issues,” Nee told the Beloit Daily News.
Nee and SLATS staff will be accepting questions and feedback at the meeting.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a public information meeting regarding a traffic study of the Illinois Route 75 (Gardner Street) corridor will be held in South Beloit.
The study includes Illinois Route 2 (Blackhawk Boulevard) and runs to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.
The goal of the study is to evaluate traffic operations, traffic safety, access and multimodal accommodations along the roadway and recommended solutions to address current and anticipated traffic issues within the corridor, according to Nee.
The public will have a chance to voice their concerns at a public information meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nature at the Confluence, 206 Dickop St. This is the second public meeting for this study, according to a news release from the City of South Beloit.
The meeting’s speakers will discuss alternatives that were developed to meet the study’s purpose and goals.
There is no construction project plan associated with the study at this time, according to the news release.
“We have not been awarded Phase I Funding by IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) for Gardner yet. We do hope this corridor study will move our project up the list,” said Sonya Hoppes, South Beloit City Administrator.
The traffic study could potentially lead to future projects on the corridor in the future. Hoppes said it is hoped as IDOT has funding and manpower available for the next round of projects, South Beloit will be positioned to have a more ‘construction ready’ package,
“The goal is to get as much of the preliminary leg work complete for the State,” Hoppes said.
An audio recording of the meeting and electronic files will be posted on the South Beloit’s website.
“(Following the meeting on Jan. 31,) we will coordinate a visit to the Regional IDOT Office in Dixon and review our findings,” Hoppes said.