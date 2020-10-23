JANESVILLE — Spooky season is here, but fear not, because there is still time to find the perfect pumpkin to carve.
This year has yielded busier seasons than usual, said Laura Skelly, co-owner of Skelly’s Farm Market. With many people spending more time outdoors due to the pandemic, Skelly’s has had a good year for strawberries, sunflowers and now pumpkin sales.
“There’s plenty of space for everybody out there,” Laura Skelly said. We’ve been keeping up. Everything looks good so far.”
Halloween Saturday will be the last day of pumpkin season this year. In recent weeks, the farm has seen the most customers all season due to a couple warm weekends and with the holiday coming up soon.
Laura Skelly added that due to virtual schooling in some communities and canceled field trips in light of COVID-19, more families than usual have been visited the farm during the weekdays than compared to previous years.
Also due to distance learning in some area schools, high school age staff members have been available more often to work, which has been a big help during this busy season.
In an effort to reduce crowds and avoid close contact, Skelly’s isn’t offering group discounts for corn mazes and had called off wagon rides and the apple cannon.
But the corn mazes and playgrounds are open, along with pumpkin patches and the market’s main area where visitors can find miniature pumpkins or buy apple cider and donuts.
Skelly’s is also seeing an increase in visitors from northern Illinois and the greater Stateline Area.
On weekends, the bakery staff have been opening extra tents outside to churn out more donuts and space out customers to abide by social distancing.
On a recent Friday afternoon, Kelly Mueller of Edgerton visited the pumpkin patch at Skelly’s with her daughters Evelyn, 4, and McKinley, 3.
Much like Trick-or-Treating, pumpkin carving has always been a family tradition and offers a sense of normalcy during an usual time, Mueller said.
As a bonus, her daughters loved the chance to visit the playground and run through the corn maze after school hours.
Alex and Kevin Kingslien of Greenup, Kentucky also visited the patch to find the perfect, enormous pumpkin. The couple is originally from Beloit and was visiting family in the area ahead of the holiday.
While Alex and Kevin hunted for their pumpkin, their 10-month-old daughter Everleigh was resting on her mother’s shoulder after an eventful day. The family was also able to go through a corn maze and get donuts.
“It’s nice to be able to get out of the house; getting up, walking around feels good, really enjoying the outdoors,” Kevin said, adding he remembers visiting Skelly’s Farm Market each year growing up.
Kathy Burchell of Janesville, an employee at Skelly’s, helped several families weigh their giant pumpkins that same afternoon. She said greeting families and seeing the kids get excited makes her day.
“All the big ones nave to be weighed and all the funny ones have to be weighed,” Burchell said.
Sometimes, the pumpkins are larger than the kids who pick them.
Burchell and her children have worked at Skelly’s for multiple seasons. This has been one of the busiest.
“We have an opportunity this year to take advantage of the weather, Burchell said.
Skelly’s Farm Market is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information online, go to skellysfarmmarket.com