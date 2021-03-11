ROCKFORD—Authorities say they found human skeletal remains near Highway 20 and 11th Street in Rockford on Tuesday, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said his office was notified of a body in the area on Tuesday.
“It was determined to be human however not much could be determined on scene except this individual had been in this location for some time. An autopsy examination was completed pending further studies,” Hintz said.
Anthropological analysis may be needed to determine age, race and gender with the assistance of a forensic odonatologist.
The death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.