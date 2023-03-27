Primary election vote
SOUTH BELOIT - Six candidates are running for four seats on the South Beloit City Council in the spring election.

Four current council members are facing two newcomers. Incumbents are Ryan Adleman, Brian Hedrington, Ken Morse, and Courtney Prentice. New candidates are Joyce Blade and Rob McLain. Each term on the council is for four years. 