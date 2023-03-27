SOUTH BELOIT - Six candidates are running for four seats on the South Beloit City Council in the spring election.
Four current council members are facing two newcomers. Incumbents are Ryan Adleman, Brian Hedrington, Ken Morse, and Courtney Prentice. New candidates are Joyce Blade and Rob McLain. Each term on the council is for four years.
Tom Fitzgerald, who currently serves as South Beloit mayor, is the only candidate running for mayor in the spring election.
Candidate information is as follows. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Ryan Adleman
Ryan Adleman, 42, has served on the city council since he was appointed to the council in June of 2020 to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Lori Duffy. He ran for city council as the only candidate in a special election in April of 2021. He has served on the South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals and he currently serves on the Library Board. He is employed by Blackhawk Bank and has been in the finance industry for 12 years. He is a volunteer coach for Stateline Baseball. He graduated from South Beloit High School and he earned a bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from Western Illinois University in Macomb. He and his wife, Tiffany, have been married for 15 years and they have a son and a daughter - Bennett and Payton.
He said he is running for the council again because South Beloit is his home town and he wants to make it better for his children.
"There are some places that need improvement, such as the state highways that need work and I want to push that to the forefront," He said. "I would like to see something done with the hotel (the vacant Garden Hotel) and there are prime areas for development, such as across from the ABC Supply Stadium, that should be promoted."
Joyce Blade
Joyce Blade, 54 has been living in South Beloit for about 20 years. She attended South Beloit High School, but moved away from the area for a time before returning to the community. She is employed as a materials handler for ABC Supply Comapny. She has been a volunteer for the American Red Cross and has served on boards for the South Beloit PTA and for Head Start. She is single and has a daughter who graduated from South Beloit High School and a granddaughter who is about to graduate from South Beloit High School.
She said during the COVID-19 pandemic she began watching South Beloit City Council meetings and became interested in the topics being discussed. She said she believes there are some changes needed in the community.
"I feel that South Beloit is very old school," she said. "I think we need to come into this century. We need new vision - a new outlook."
Brian Hedrington
Brian Hedrington, 59, has lived his entire live in South Beloit. He currently works for the City of Rockford as a sign and marking technician. He previously worked for 23 years for the South Beloit Streets Department and he was superintendent of that department for 10 1/2 years. He and his wife, Shelly, have two children and three grandchildren.
He is finishing his first four-year term on the city council.
Hedrington said he is running for another term on the council because he would like to see some of the projects that were started while he was on the council finished. He added he is proud of the progress the city has made in the last few years.
"I think the city is doing real well financially. We got the ball rolling. Now we need more development," Hedrington said.
Rob McLain
Rob McLain, 47, currently serves on the South Beloit Police and Fire Commission. He grew up in South Beloit and attended South Beloit schools. He is a graduate of South Beloit High School. He earned an associate degree in business from Rock Valley College, a bachelor of science degree in economics from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and a masters of business administration from Murray State University. He is employed as a business analyst for his family's business, and he previously worked in banking, finance and auditing for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He served in the U.S. Army for seven years. He and his wife, Sara, have two sons - Tyler and Winston.
McLain said he believes his background in finance and accounting would be an asset to the city. He would like to take a deep look at city expenditures and look for ways to lessen them.
"I believe our expenditures can be reigned in and more streamlined. I would like to see a better permit process for homeowners that want to make home improvements. I would like to take my business and government experience and apply it to my hometown," McLain said.
Ken Morse
Ken Morse, 71, is finishing his first four-year term on the city council. He currently works as a phlebotomist with Beloit Health System. He previously worked for the South Beloit Fire Department for 44 years and he was South Beloit fire chief for 36 years. He retired as chief of the fire department in 2017. He is a graduate of South Beloit High School and he went through several training and education programs for emergency medical service, firefighting and disaster management. He also volunteered for 30 years with the American Red Cross. He and his wife, Cindy, have a son, Patrick. They had an adopted daughter, Alexia, who passed away in 2021.
Morse said he is seeking another term on the council because he would like to see a continuation of the financial health and economic growth in the community.
"I think over the last four years, we have made progress in growth," Morse said. "I would like to see the tax levels stay down while maintaining the level of service to the community. We've done very well in this rough time.
Courtney Prentice
Courtney Prentice, 45, joined the South Beloit City Council in June of 2022. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the council when former Mayor Ted Rehl resigned and Tom Fitzgerald moved into the mayor's role. Prentice had served for eight years on the South Beloit Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals. He also served on the Prairie Hill School District Board of Education for eight years, serving six years as board president. He is employed as the regional manager of Rally Appraisal. He has lived in South Beloit since 2017. Prior to that he lived in Roscoe for nine years. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Western Illinois University in Macomb. He and his wife, Jennifer, have a son and a daughter. They have been married for 21 years.
Prentice believes his professional experience and his time on the Prairie Hill school board makes him a qualified candidate for city council.
"South Beloit has so much history to be proud of with lots of potential moving forward. South Beloit went through some financial struggles several years ago and tough choices were made that resulted in significant cuts and reduced resources," Prentice said. "It has been climbing out of this hole and has good upward momentum. The City has a delicate balancing act of prioritizing and rebuilding these lost resources while remaining fiscally responsible to its citizens."