ROCKFORD - Six Rockford residents were sentenced in federal court Monday on charges of wire fraud and money laundering related to a food stamp operation.
Leeform "John Xayvandy Sr., 39, was sentenced to three years in prison, two years supervised release and was ordered to pay $3.18 million in restitution.
Som Xayvandy, 49, was sentenced to a year and six months in prison and two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2.77 million in restitution.
Vansy "dee" Xayvandy, 45, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $2.77 million in restitution.
Christiana "Tina" Xayvandy, 28, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2.97 million in restitution.
Feuy Khaikham, 59, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $2.03 million in restitution.
Aung Gyaw, 25, was sentenced to six months of home confinement and ordered to pay $2.97 million in restitution.
The defendants were accused of accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in exchange for cash in violation of federal law between April of 2015 and January of 2018.
