BELOIT — Sisters Divya and Riya Karne are two Stateline Area high schoolers on a mission to help students achieve their academic goals, with the pair co-founding a peer-to-peer tutoring program in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They started Stateline Student Volunteers in December of 2020 after learning of other students’ struggles with the paradigm shift to online learning in the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the group has grown to include six student tutors who have helped over two dozen students, with an eye for helping scores more.
Free tutoring at the nonprofit ranges from Primary English, Pre-Algebra, Algebra 1, Geometry Algebra 2, Pre-calculus, AP Calculus AB, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Spanish I, II, and III, Latin I, II, and III, Beginner Guitar, Beginner Violin, SAT and ACT preparation. Tutoring is available to students between grades 3 and 12.
“It’s really nice when you can take a subject for someone and make it easier and you can teach it to them,” Riya said. “It helps you understand the subject more and it’s rewarding to see someone grow and succeed.”
Riya said she thinks back to helping a student who was struggling with math boost a grade from a D to a B+.
“It’s exciting to see them begin to understand things,” she added.
Riya, 17, and Divya, 15, said they were used to online learning pre-pandemic as former home-school students. The Beloit residents currently attend Keith Country Day prep school in Rockford.
“We found that students needed more help with online learning and they really needed it because we found that local schools were receptive to our idea,” Riya said. “I remember when the pandemic started it was lonely. You didn’t see anyone. It’s hard to stay engaged when you are sitting at your computer all day.”
Also founded by the sisters in 2020 was a greeting card program for seniors who may have been isolated by the pandemic. Through Project Topaz, the group distributed over 5,000 greeting cards to local seniors with handmade messages of support.
“We wanted to be able to brighten the day for as many people as possible, Riya said.
The sisters say they are seeking more student volunteer tutors, ranging from high school to college students, willing to help kids who face academic challenges. The goal is to help over 50 students this coming school year, with an aim to bolster tutor ranks heading into the new term.
To volunteer or seek tutoring, students should reach out via email at statelinestudentvolunteers@gmail.com or by visiting www.statelinestudentvolunteers.org/tutoring-services.