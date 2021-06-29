Just over two weeks after the massive industrial fire at Chemtool in the Town of Rockton, residents continue to raise environmental and health concerns in the aftermath of the blaze.
On Tuesday, the Sierra Club, an environmental activism collective with over 3.8 million members, hosted a virtual community forum with environmental activists, health officials and residents for a question-and-answer session with University of Illinois at Chicago Professor of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Peter Orris, MD.
Residents asked various questions regarding the safety of Rockton neighborhoods; the quality of the air and water; implications of long-term health impacts of chemical exposure and how residents could keep themselves safe as more is learned about the fire.
Orris said residents with pre-existing respiratory conditions who have experienced breathing problems from the fire should consult with their family doctor and consider limiting outdoor exercise.
“Most of the time we are dealing with risk and comparative risk,” Orris said. “...Even if you don’t see dust or smoke, some of these chemicals were getting in your system. There are others that may produce irritation within the central nervous system that are usually short-lived.”
Orris estimated that respiratory issues could linger for residents over the next several weeks, and urged those with issues to seek medical care. He also suggested residents consider changing their home heating and air conditioning system filters in case any dust or debris made its way into a home environment.
Sierra Club Toxics Policy Advisor Sonya Lunder said the Sierra Club has taken independent water and dust samples from the Rock River and nearby neighborhoods.
Lunder added that few details have been released regarding what exactly was inside the facility at Chemtool that burned.
“We need more information to see if chemicals washed down drains at the fire site or if there are other sources that feed into those water systems to make sure the monitoring is looking for the right chemicals in the right places.”
Sierra Club National Clean Air Team Chair Jane Williams said the Chemtool fire disaster “was not over.”
“This disaster is not over,” Williams said. “Its impacts on the ground are continuing and residents of the surrounding areas have a tremendous amount of concern... We are struggling to help folks because we are not in an information-rich environment.”
The Rockton Fire Protection District announced last week the fire was out and all hot spots were extinguished. An initial fire investigation shows the most credible scenario is that a scissor lift operated by an outside contractor conducting insulation repairs struck a valve or other piece of piping causing a pipe to burst and release heated mineral oil at the source of the fire on June 14.. The investigation has not yet determined the exact source of the ignition, according to the initial investigation.