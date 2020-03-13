MADISON—The Overture Center for the Arts in Wisconsin’s capital has not canceled any performances nor events at this time, but staff say they are carefully monitoring the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 virus.
The Overture Center posted a statement on its website Thursday informing visitors that restrictions could be possible at some point, while nothing has yet been canceled.
“This is a fast-moving situation, and we are monitoring it closely,” the statement read. “As this situation evolves, it is possible that there will be some restrictions on large groups gathering. These advisories will come from public health authorities, and we are in regular contact with the people making these decisions.”
The Overture Center will notify ticket-holders of any schedule changes if applicable, according to the statement.
Anyone with questions about shows they have purchased tickets for, or have fallen ill and cannot attend an upcoming show, can contact the venue by email at tickets@overture.org.
“Overture Center is following all recommendations made by local, state and federal health officials. We have formed a cross-departmental task force that meets daily to share information in real time. That group is poised to act quickly to ensure the best protection for everyone,” according to the organization’s statement.
In the meantime, staff at the facilities are continuously disinfecting surfaces such as doors, arm rests, railings, handles and elevator keypads. Antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers are also available throughout the building at 201 State St.
Direct physical contact between guests and event staff is being discouraged, and sick employees have been instructed to stay home.
For more information, go to overture.org/health
