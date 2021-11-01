beloit police stock new

BELOIT — No injuries or property damage were reported on Sunday following a report of gunfire on Eighth Street in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

Officers responded at around 12:39 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Eighth Street and located fired bullet casings in the roadway. 

No suspects were identified and no arrests were made. 

