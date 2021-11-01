hot Shots fired reported on Eighth Street Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 1, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — No injuries or property damage were reported on Sunday following a report of gunfire on Eighth Street in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. Officers responded at around 12:39 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Eighth Street and located fired bullet casings in the roadway. No suspects were identified and no arrests were made. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with cocaine possession City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Beloit man sentenced in 2016 fatal shooting as family denounces plea deal Employee arrested after outburst at Jimmy John's Woman arrested in Beloit after spitting on officer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime