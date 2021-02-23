BELOIT - Beloit police say no injuries were reported and nothing was struck following gunfire early Tuesday morning.
Police were responding to an unrelated call in the area of Vine Street when officers heard gunshots in the 900 block of Vine Street at around 3:36 a.m.
Police said several shell casings were recovered in the area.
A witness described seeing a Black male wearing a black coat with his hood up in the area at the time the shots were heard, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online at gbacrimestoppers.com/.