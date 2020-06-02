BELOIT – A vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times in the area of Dewey and Summit avenues before crashing on Tuesday, according to Beloit police.
The driver of a black Nissan Altima lost control of the car, struck a light pole and then left the scene prior to officers arriving on scene at around midnight, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department Facebook page.
More than 10 bullet casings were found near the vehicle. Witnesses said they saw what appeared to be a silver sedan going northbound on Dewey Avenue at a high rate of speed with no lights.
Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/
