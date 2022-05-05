BELOIT—Tim O’Grady is living his dream as he prepares to release his first album of country musing.
O’Grady, a native of Shopiere, will host an launch party for his album “The Dollar Man,” at 7 p.m. today, May 6, at the Birch Room at Boundaries Bar and Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive.
“The album release party on Friday night is the first time that the album will be performed in its entirety,” O’Grady said.
May 6 is also the official release date for the album digitally and physically.
O’Grady refers to his music as “genuine Wisconsin country music.”
“To me, genuine Wisconsin country music is exactly what I write and perform. I want to help preserve the country music tradition of storytelling and writing about what is in your heart and soul,” O’Grady said. “Much of my original music describes my own life, but it also talks about the daily realities of what blue-collar life is like in Wisconsin. I think many of the things I write about will absolutely resonate with folks outside of Wisconsin as well.”
O’Grady grew up in Shopiere, an unincorporated community in the Town of Turtle.
“A couple of the songs on the album are about Shopiere,” O’Grady said. “I grew up in the Beloit area and it is where most of my family, friends and fans live.”
This is a big reason he wanted to host his album release party in Beloit and share it with the community.
The Birch Room is upstairs at Boundaries Bar & Grill in Beloit. The entry fee is $5 at the door.
“This is the first event we have hosted since COVID-19 hit,” said Shelly Misner, banquet coordinator at the Birch Room.
“The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. sharp. The performance will be around an hour long,” O’Grady noted. “After the show, there will be time to meet and greet with folks. Copies of the album will be available, along with other merchandise.”
“Friday’s show is going to be a listening room style show. What that means is that, during the performance, the room will be void of conversation and phones will need to be silenced,” O’Grady said. “I will play through the entire album from start to finish, just my guitar and I. Between each song, I will share stories of what inspired the songs and the significance behind them.”
“The Dollar Man” is O’Grady’s debut album, which began production in 2020.
“We had to postpone everything until October of that year due to the pandemic. Some of the songs on the album I wrote as far back as 2007,” O’Grady noted.
Summarizing the message O’Grady wants to give through his music, he explained it’s important to never give up.
“If I had to boil it down, I would say my main message to people is to never give up in life. If you work hard, be persistent and resilient, I think eventually you will succeed at whatever you put your mind to,” O’Grady said.
“The Dollar Man” is available on all digital music and streaming platforms starting today. Physical copies of the album are available at www.timogradyjr.com/shop.