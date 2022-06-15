Prancing horses, firetrucks and floats were part of the Shopiere Days Parade last year. This year, the community celebration will be held June 24 - 26 with much of the family fun centered around Sweet Allyn Park.
Mark Adams was driving a 1946 Chevy Pickup at the Shopiere Days Parade last year. Shopiere Days will be held June 24 - 26 and will feature the parade, truck and tractor pulls, a carnival, a baseball tournament, live music and fireworks.
TOWN OF TURTLE - Carnival rides and games, truck and tractor pulls, food, music and fireworks are among the attractions in store for those who visit Shopiere Days June 24 - 26.
The activities will be centered around Sweet Allyn Park off County Road J and along the banks of Turtle Creek. The carnival will be set up in the park featuring rides, games, food and other fun for the whole family.
Across the road, the Truck and Tractor Pull events will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24. the trucks and tractors will return at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Thea Dykstra said a lot of volunteer hours and planning went into planning the community celebration, which is held each year to offer something fun for people in the area to enjoy. She said the festival should be a good time for all.
"Hopefully, the weather will cooperate," she added.
Live music will be featured at 9 p.m. on June 24 and 25, and a band will begin playing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Following the band's performance, the annual community fireworks display will light up the sky on Sunday.
The annual parade will make its way through the community at noon on Sunday, June 26. Floats, trucks, tractors and maybe some candy for the kids will be part of the parade.
A baseball tournament will be held in Sweet Allyn Park Saturday and Sunday.
The community celebration promises to offer a little something that will interest all members of area communities.