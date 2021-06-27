SHOPIERE — Many Shopiere Days fans flocked to the festival to celebrate the big event’s return after its cancellation due to COVID-19 last year. Those interviewed agreed they missed it last year and were appreciative it was back and organizers are keeping the tradition going.
Shopiere Days kicked off Friday and ran through Sunday with a carnival and truck and tractor pulls. A parade was at noon Sunday, followed by fireworks at dusk. The festival is held each year the weekend after Father’s Day to celebrate Independence Day.
“Everybody was having a good time, and glad to get out,” said Shopiere Days Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Sarto.
Sarto said Friday was a strong day. The truck and tractor pulls got cancelled Saturday due to rain, but the carnival and music continued and traffic was steady. On Sunday, the festival had stronger attendance with the carnival and parade. She was expecting a big crowd for the fireworks.
“People are coming out enjoying themselves, and there are lots of families this year,” Sarto said.
Sunday’s parade was full of police and fire vehicles, horses, floats and lots of tractors.
Jacob Bobolz, an area farmer, brought his family to watch the parade which he calls a “staple.”
He said he really missed activities such as Shopiere Days and the Rock County 4-H Fair last year. Shopiere Days marked one of his family’s first big activities of the season. Bobolz was planning on seeing the truck and tractor pulls and fireworks in addition to the parade. In years past, Bobolz said he’s participated in the combine derby and drove a truck through mud pits, and has lots of fun memories at the event.
“It’s a good community event, and it’s good the people of Shopiere keep it going,” he said.
The members of the La Prairie 4-H Club made a new float this year to pay homage to all they missed last year, including the Rock County 4-H Fair. To replicate the fair’s carousel, they used a colorful umbrella, poles and whimsical horse cutouts. They also had pictures of games—rubber duckies and rings—and the names of 4-H projects. Someone donated a fiberglass cow to perch on the float. Jayven Willger and Addy Dietz carried the sign for the float, Piper and Harper Rien tossed out candy and Nathan O’Grady sat guard over the cow.
Mark Adams was bringing his 1946 pickup truck for the first time to the parade to represent Sawdust & Iron, a new business selling vintage furniture. While its exterior was vintage, Adams said it had a Corvette motor and other modern upgrades. He said it attracts a lot of attention and he was glad to have it in the parade.
“Kids love it,” Adams said.
Grandpa Steve Ward of Ward Farms was driving a 1949 Chevy Fleetwood Limited named “Sweet Pea” with little grandson Bowen Benesh, age 1 1/2, daughter Jenessa Benesh, granddaughter Hailey Hoffman and family friend Miranda Dahle. In the past Ward has brought tractors to the parade, sometimes with family members driving them all in a row. Years back he would compete with neighbors who brought their own tractors.
This year Ward decided to enjoy some family time and unveil “Sweet Pea” for the first time at the parade. As he and his son run a manure hauling business, he said he’s in tractors every day of the week and needed a little break. Ward, said he too, missed the parade last year and was glad Shopiere Days will continue.