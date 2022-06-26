TOWN OF TURTLE—As the Shopiere Days parade was about to kick off Sunday, children were lining the parade route, opening plastic bags with anticipation for the candy that was about to be thrown their way.
“We have lots of candy,” said Rachel Wilson, who along with her husband, Grant, served as organizers of the parade.
She said there were 45 entries in this year’s parade, which included tractors, politicians, horses and of course candy being tossed from floats.
Wilson, who also would be in a float in the parade for her business, Salon on East, said the weather certainly was cooperating on the final day for Shopiere Days.
“We could not have asked for a more bright, sunny day,” she said.
Shopiere Days Committee Chair Bill Perkins, said the community festival had a good start on Friday, with the opening of the carnival in Sweet Allyn Park, and the start of the truck and tractor pull competition. But, Saturday brought a rain which lasted nearly all day. He said he was surprised that a good crowd of people still showed up in spite of the rain. And, the good weather on Sunday promised a good final day to the festival.
“Today should make up for it,” he said, referring to the rainy Saturday.
Sunday would feature carnival rides and games, the continued softball tournament, more truck and tractor pull competition and the evening was topped off with a spectacular fireworks display.
Perkins said Shopiere Days would not be possible without the sponsors who contribute funds each year. This year, a new sponsor, The Morse Group, donated $5,000 to the community celebration, which was the largest amount the festival ever received.
Perkins said it was a great donation from a great company. He said all the sponsors are appreciated, from the individuals who drop a few dollars in the bucket to support the fireworks, to the regular sponsors who donate $1,000 each year.
Perkins also said the committee always works hard to so local families have a fun event to enjoy each year.
At the carnival, there were several people who recall coming to Shopiere Days with their families, and now they are carrying on that tradition with their own children.
Haley Punzel recalled her father would play in the softball tournament while she would enjoy the carnival rides next to the baseball field. On Sunday, she was watching her daughter, Faye Palmatier-Punzel having fun on the giant slide at the carnival.
Jessica McBride and Jeff Wescott also were enjoying the day at the carnival.
“I try to get here every year,” Wescott said. “And, I come down for the fish fry at the Shopiere Tap pretty often.”
Shawna Lutzow said her father, Brian Lutzow, would bring her sons to the Shopiere Days carnival regularly.
“He never missed a year,” she recalled.
Her father passed away a few months ago, and now she is continuing the tradition by bringing her 2 1/2-year-old son, Khalil, to the carnival.
Perkins said the festival has been held for more than 40 years, and organizers hope to keep it going well into the future.