SHOPIERE—Shopiere Days, including its signature carnival, truck and tractor pulls, parade and fireworks, is returning June 25-27 to 6919 South County Rd J.
Shopiere Days is the Town of Turtle’s annual event celebrating Independence Day a little earlie—held in June the weekend after Father’s Day.
“We are excited to see it come back. Most people have been cooped up and they want and need to get out,” said Shopiere Days Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Sarto. “We are looking forward to seeing everybody back together and getting back to normal.”
The event will kick off Friday when the carnival opens at 5 p.m. There will be a wristband special of $25 from 6-10 p.m. for the carnival. Truck and tractor pulls will start at 5:30 p.m. Live music will be at the track at 9 p.m. with Nashville singer and songwriter Jeremy McComb. The opening act will be Baseline Normal.
Festivities will continue Saturday when the carnival opens at noon. There is a $25 wristband special from 1—5 p.m. and truck and tractor pulls start at 2 p.m. Live music, Over the Limit, will be at The Tap at 8 p.m.
On Sunday the carnival opens at noon with the 1—5 p.m. wristband special.
The parade is at noon Sunday and has a new route. It starts at County Road J, in the field north of the community center. It goes south on County Road J, past Sweet Allyn Park, turns left on County Road J, and ends at the edge of town.
Once under the railroad bridge, drivers can leave the area by continuing to follow County Road J or turn left Smith Road to left on East Creek Road which takes on to Tiffany.
On Sunday there will be live music in the park featuring the Zac Matthews Band at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will be at dusk.
“It’s free family fun,” Sarto said.