BELOIT—The 20th annual Greater Beloit Shop With A Hero event has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop.
“The committee decided to cancel it this year, but we are looking at all options going forward,” Northrop said.
For nearly two decades, City of Beloit and Town of Beloit first responders, both police and fire staff, have come together for a day of Christmas shopping for families in need.
Last year, the event helped over 200 children pick out gifts for loved ones. Last year also marked the largest Shop With A Hero outing in the event’s history thanks to the Wisconsin National Guard sending members down to team up with kids.
“We’ve had such great community involvement over the years,” Northrop said. “The whole COVID-19 situation has really hurt departments across the country regarding public outreach programs and this is no different. We’re disappointed.”
Northrop said it’s possible the Shop With A Hero committee could approve a funding drive or similar event to find a way to give back safely this year, but no concrete plans have yet been made.
“We haven’t decided on anything,” Northrop said. “We’d like to do something, but we aren’t sure what that would look like.”
Across the state line, the South Beloit Police Department and Fire Department will not hold its traditional Shop With A Badge event, but they still will help local families, according to Police Chief Adam Truman.
“We still wanted to do something, so instead of going shopping with kids we will go to their homes and present them with a gift card,” Truman said.
The event brings together South Beloit police and fire first responders for a day of Christmas shopping similar to the Shop With A Hero event.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will hold its Shop With A Cop and Fill The Bus donation drives on Dec. 5 through a partnership with the Fatherhood Encouragement Project, Target and Meijer.
Dads from all walks of life will join members of the Sheriff’s Office at the Target, 9833 North Alpine Road, in Machesney Park to shop with children selected by the Harlem School District. Members of the sheriff’s office will also shop with children at the Meijer, 1770 West Lane Road, in Machesney Park. Target and Meijer are providing gift cards to the selected children to shop for presents. The Ladies Auxiliary 392 also donated some of the gift cards this year. This event will follow Winnebago County Health Department guidelines due to COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.