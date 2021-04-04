BELOIT — Two men were wounded by gunfire in shootings reported on consecutive days over the weekend in Beloit.
Officers responded at around 12:12 a.m. on Sunday to the 1400 block of Randall Street and found a 41-year-old man had been shot while outside on a porch of a home. He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries, police said.
No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made.
Sunday’s shooting comes after a 25-year-old man was shot Saturday while in his vehicle at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue. The victim told police he was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him and someone shot him. The victim then drove himself to the hospital.
Beloit has experienced three shootings in less than a week where people were injured or killed by gunfire in Beloit.
On March 30, officers responded to the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue and found a 33-year-old Beloit man critically injured from a shooting that occurred while outside in the street. The man later died of his injuries, marking the first homicide in Beloit for 2021.
No arrests have been made in the case. To date, a total of five non-fatal shootings and one homicide have been reported in 2021 for Beloit.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents are asked to contact police at 608-757-2244 or contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.