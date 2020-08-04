BELOIT – Beloit police say it is unclear if an individual who was treated for a gunshot wound on Monday in Beloit was shot in the city, according to the department.
At around 6:46 p.m. on Monday officers responded to the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room where a shooting victim was being treated.
“This is an ongoing investigation and we are not releasing details about the victim at this time,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard. “Currently we are looking to determine jurisdiction of the shooting incident.”
If the latest incident is determined to have taken place in Beloit, it would mark the 13th time someone was injured by gunfire in the city this year. No fatalities have been reported due to gunfire.