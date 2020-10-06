BELOIT — A Beloit man faces an attempted homicide charge related to a June 4 shooting in Beloit that was not publicly reported by Beloit police after the department was notified that a person was injured by gunfire.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety when he allegedly shot a woman at around 9:33 p.m. on June 4 in the 1200 block of Randall Street, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A witness in the area told police there was a large group of people in the roadway of Randall Street before a fight broke out and shots were fired.
The apparent target of the June 4 shooting was Damont D. Green, 27, of Beloit. The woman who was injured by gunfire was caught in the line of fire. Green told police on June 24 that Wiggins fired multiple shots at him for his involvement in a romantic relationship with the mother of Wiggins’ child, according to court records.
Green told investigators that he and Wiggins saw each other while he was driving around the group of people before Wiggins began firing a gun in his direction, striking the car he was driving.
The woman was grazed by gunfire but had only reported the injuries to police months later. On Sept. 14, a Beloit police detective was notified by a woman identified in the complaint as SNH that she suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and right knee from the June 4 incident, the complaint said. She said she was struck by gunfire while fleeing the area, also telling police that she could not identify who was firing the shots.
Green and Wiggins both face felony charges for a June 20 shooting incident that left four people injured at the Blu Astor Cabaret, formerly known as Diamond Jim’s, in the Town of Rock. They have both claimed self-defense in the case.
The department’s media report for June 4 lists no shots fired or gunshot wound report, and the department also did not post information regarding the shots fired incident after June 4 or on Sept. 14, when the department was notified that a victim was injured in the shooting.
Beloit interim police chief Thomas Stigler blamed human error as to the reason the incident was not recorded on the media report.
“It appears there was a human error and it was not coded correctly which is why it didn’t show up on the report,” Stigler said. “In incidents such as these, that are filed as a certain crime and later changed, the media report does not catch these as it only goes back 24 hours.”
Stigler said the department would not release the name of the victim, citing the pending investigation of the June 4 incident.
The shooting marks the 14th time someone in Beloit was injured by gunfire this year, including one fatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 3.
Wiggins turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on July 30. He remains in custody at the Rock County Jail.