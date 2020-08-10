BELOIT — A suspect wanted in connection to the July 31 shooting that left one person injured in the 1700 block of Dewey Avenue is now in custody, according to Beloit police.
Louis E. Kimball, 35, was arrested in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road at 3:28 p.m. on Friday. He was arrested on five counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of felon in possession of a firearm as charges by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office remain pending.
Taiwan R. Edwards, 25, was shot and was treated for non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.