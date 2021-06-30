BELOIT—A Beloit man charged with allegedly shooting his stepfather on Feb. 6 has been arrested following an incident Tuesday where he reportedly intentionally injured a dog, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Police received a report of animal cruelty at around 6:10 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Street. A bystander told police that Znobian McAdory, 23, had beat a dog with several items and stomped on the dog multiple times.
McAdory left the area prior to police arrival. He was later located by police, with McAdory allegedly running from police before being taken into custody on possible charges of animal cruelty, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping.
Police said the dog was owned by McAdory’s relative. The dog had cuts on its snout and leg that are believed to have been caused by the beatings.
No charges have yet been filed against McAdory in Tuesday’s incident, but charges remain pending in Rock County Circuit Court for his alleged role in a Feb. 6 shooting following a drunken outburst at a Super Bowl party.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Court records based on witness interviews show McAdory became drunk and disorderly at the party where he allegedly struck a guest and was kicked out.
The victim told police McAdory left with him and another individual, who was not identified in the complaint.
While in a vehicle, McAdory allegedly was upset regarding the music that was playing. Following an argument, McAdory exited the vehicle near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, the complaint said.
Two bullets struck the 43-year-old man in the hip and he was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A witness said McAdory allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle the witness was driving, and another witness told police he heard multiple shots while inside his home in the area of Park Avenue.
After police received more information stemming from the investigation, a perimeter was set up in the area of Wisconsin and Woodward avenues. An officer observed a man matching McAdory’s description exit a restaurant in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where he was subsequently placed under arrest.
In a search of the restaurant, Beloit police recovered a .40 caliber handgun and multiple unfired bullets under a sweatshirt in a booth at the restaurant.