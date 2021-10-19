BELOIT—A drive-by shooting reported early Tuesday pushed Beloit past gun violence figures from last year as the Beloit Police Department continues to investigate multiple incidents.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 19 shootings in which people were injured or killed by gunfire were reported in Beloit this year. That’s one more than the total of 18 shootings reported in 2020.
In terms of gun-related homicides, four have been reported in Beloit this year, which matches a total seen in 2019 and doubles the total number of homicides the city reported in 2020.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles responded to the most recent shooting saying he was “extremely disappointed and disheartened”
“We are fully investigating these shootings, and we will work with the community to cease these senseless acts,” Sayles said.
Five of the 19 shootings reported in Beloit this year have resulted in arrest which represents a 27.7% clearance rate for 2021 gun violence. Two of the four gun-related homicides reported this year in Beloit have resulted in arrests.
Sayles and others in the department have urged residents to come forward with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for these acts of gun violence.
“I implore our residents to speak up and provide information so that we can all stand together against violent crimes in Beloit,” Sayles said.
Below is a summary of 2021 gun violence in Beloit as tracked by the Beloit Daily News based on reports from the Beloit Police Department. Homicides are denoted in the reporting with an asterisk next to the date the shooting occurred.
Jan. 17
A 34- year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting at around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street. An hour later officers found the victim in the 700 block of Brooks Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No arrests have been made in the incident.
Feb. 2
A 43-year-old Beloit man was injured following a shooting in a vehicle following a Super Bowl party in Beloit. Znobian A. McAdory, 23, was arrested shortly after the incident that occurred near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, injuring the man later identified through Rock County Circuit Court records as McAdory’s step-father. McAdory is charged with first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Feb. 27
A 20-year-old man arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound. Beloit police confirmed on March 31 that the unidentified victim was shot within city limits, but did not provide further details. No arrests have been made in the incident.
- March 30
Jordan Jefferson, a 33-year-old Beloit man, was shot and died of his injuries following a shooting at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. The incident marked the first homicide of 2021. No arrests have been made.
April 3
A 25-year-old man was shot while in his vehicle at Fourth Street and Portland Avenue. The victim told police he was in his vehicle when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up and someone shot him. The victim drove himself to Beloit Memorial Hospital at around 2:42 p.m. No arrests have been made.
April 5
Less than 10 hours later, a 41-year-old man was shot at around 12:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of Randall Street. The man had been shot while sitting on a porch. He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries. No arrests have been made.
April 10
At around 2:42 p.m., officers responded to Beloit’s near east side where a 20-year-old Rockford woman had been injured by gunfire. Rock County emergency dispatch indicate a woman was shot in the head in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue. Police found multiple bullet casings in the area. Multiple individuals and vehicles were reported fleeing the scene in the wake of the shooting. A large disturbance reportedly preceded the shooting. No arrests have been made.
April 23
A 16-year-old Beloit male reported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound on April 23, with the department later determining that the shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemlock Street. A week after the incident, police said the shooting was a “targeted incident.” A witness told police a suspect vehicle, identified as a gold, four-door sedan, was seen in the area following the shooting. No arrests have been made.
May 13
Three teen males were shot on Nelson Avenue near Switchtrack Alley. The victims were ages 16, 18 and 19. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue, police said. Miguel Running, 15, of Beloit, is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted homicide, and was arrested by Beloit police on June 2. The case remains pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
May 16
A 24-year-old Beloit man was shot at around 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. Officers were in the area following a shots fired complaint that resulted in “several vehicles” being struck by gunfire, the department said. The man self-reported the injury to the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department for treatment. No arrests have been made.
- June 7
Drevian T. Allen Sr. 25, of Beloit, was shot and killed at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue following a verbal dispute over an after-market sale of a vehicle. Three suspects were arrested in the case: Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, Damon E. Allen, 19, and Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19. Weathers is the suspected gunman in the incident, according to court records filed in Rock County Circuit Court.
July 6
A 23-year-old man reported a non-life threatening gunshot wound to Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department at around 11:30 p.m. following report of shots fired near West Grand Avenue and Hackett Street. No arrest has been made.
July 23
At around 11 p.m., a 17-year-old victim reported being on his porch on Nelson Avenue when he heard gunshots in the area. The victim then was shot once in the right hand. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released. No arrests have been made.
- Aug. 20
At around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue and found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First aid measures were given by police and Beloit Fire Department personnel transported the man to a local hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made.
Aug. 20
Less than two hours later, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue and found an unidentified female victim had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The department said the incidents on Aug. 20 appeared to be related. No arrests have been made.
Aug. 21
Less than 24 hours later at around 7:30 p.m., two people were shot in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. The victims told police that a group of males got out of a vehicle and began firing at them while the victims were sitting on a porch. After a high-speed chase, three suspects were taken into custody. A total of five individuals have been arrested following the shooting. Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, Steve A. Brock, 23, of Beloit, Devonte R.M. Cordier, 22, of Beloit, Raymond J. Gosha, 21, of Beloit, and Garrett X. Rocha, 22, of Beloit, all face various charges from the incident.
- Sept. 3
A 19-year-old male was fatally shot at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Portland Avenue. The teen’s body lay undiscovered for nearly 36 hours when police responded at around 7:53 a.m. on Sept. 5. Police were in the area on Sept. 3 to investigate a report of shots fired but the victim’s body was not visible due to the victim’s location between a fence in the 300 block of Porland Avenue and a garage in the 800 block of Bluff Street. Dante T. Wilson, 15, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18. Wilson was arrested on Sept. 13 at Beloit Memorial High School with authorities finding a loaded handgun in Wilson’s backpack in a classroom, court records show.
Oct. 16
A 27-year-old man was shot at around 1:28 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cranston Road. The department said the manner of the shooting remains under investigation and few details are known. No arrests have been made.
Oct. 19
A 45-year-old Janesville man told police he was shot by a passing motorist at around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue. No arrests have been made in the incident.