JANESVILLE – The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is expected to make a final determination about an operating license for SHINE Medical Technologies by October of next year, according to a news release from SHINE.
SHINE’s application for a license to operate the medical isotope production facility that is being built in Janesville was accepted by the NRC last October.
The Janesville facility will produce essential medical isotopes, including molybdenum-99, or Mo-99. SHINE expects to be producing Mo-99 at commercial scale by 2022.
