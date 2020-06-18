ROCKFORD - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a telephone scam that has been reported in the area.
The sheriff's department has been contacted by several residents saying they received calls from someone claiming to be a loved one or who is representing a loved one. They say the loved one has been arrested and needs bail money.
The sheriff's department warns residents to be cautious when receiving phone calls from people asking for large sums of money.
Anyone receiving calls like this should call the sheriff's department at 815-319-6300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.