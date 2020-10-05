ROCKFORD—A team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will be conducting a virtual assessment of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department’s policies and procedures.
Citizens can provide comments to the CALEA team calling 815-319-6180 from 1—3 p.m. on Oct. 12. Citizens also can attend a public hearing set for 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 in courtroom C on the second floor of the Winnebago County Justice Center, 650 W. State St., Rockford.
Written comments can be mailed to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155.