JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam where callers are identifying themselves as a detective from the sheriff’s office.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a person receiving a voicemail from someone claiming to be a detective from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy from the sheriff’s office called the number provided and was connected to an automated phone tree identifying itself as the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy got through to a person, who claimed to be “Detective Scott,” that subject eventually hung up on the deputy.
The phone number connected to the suspect caller has since been disconnected.
Residents are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 608-757-2244 if they receive a suspect call from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.
