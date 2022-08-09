JANESVILLE—Election results were incomplete Tuesday evening, so some key races were not finalized by the Beloit Daily News deadline.
Beloit and Janesville vote totals were not posted as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
However totals at that point showed Curtis Fell in the lead in the Rock County Sheriff’s race.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for the 45th Assembly District, Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson had a lead over Ben Dorscheid.
The two candidates were running for the seat currently held by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit. Spreitzer is running for District 15 State Senate.
“I wanted to thank everyone who came out and voted,” Anderson said Tuesday night. “I hope everyone can come out again in November so we can win this election. I can’t do this alone.”
Dorscheid said he was happy to run for office.
“Regardless of whoever wins or loses, I am proud of my campaign. I am willing to accept the results,” he said.
The winner of the Assembly District 45 race will face Republican Jeff Klett of Beloit in November.
In the 31st Assembly District, Ellen Schutt of Clinton had a strong lead in both Rock County and Walworth County in the Republican primary race. She faced challengers Jason Dean of the Town of LaGrange and Maryann Zimmerman of Whitewater for the Republican nomination. The winner of the Republican primary race will face Democrat Brienne Brown of Whitewater in November.
The 31st Assembly District currently is represented by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R—Clinton. Loudenbeck won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State Tuesday night.