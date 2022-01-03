JANESVILLE—Is your dog becoming a little too relaxed? Perhaps he ate a sock.
Everyone thought Sosa the dog was a very chill dog. But when he became more sluggish it was discovered he needed emergency surgery due to an intestinal blockage. He is one of the many pets who have benefited from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s Help Me Heal Me Fund. It provides funds to foster families to pay extraordinary medical bills for their soon-to-be-adopted pets.
People are invited to consider making donations at the Facebook fundraiser page titled “Medical Care for Sosa & Triman” or at this link www.facebook.com/donate/1115349589220315/10158118940045759/.
Any pet that comes to the shelter who is injured or who sustains any injuries at the shelter is eligible for additional funds for medical care through the fund.
“Any dollar amount makes a difference and adds up” said Kaitie Swedlund Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Business Development Director.
Sosa’s surgery, provided with a hefty discount through the Society, cost around $3,000 and significantly dipped into the fund, Swedlund said.
“We have to build that fund back up,” she added.
Here’s the tale (tail) of Sosa.
Swedlund said Sosa, a very sweet 2-year-old golden-doodle, arrived at the shelter in mid-December. He had been found wandering in a Beloit neighborhood. The Society was able to track down his owners who ultimately decided to surrender him so he could find a new home.
“He was super relaxed and had laid back energy. We placed him up for adoption and found a loving home quickly,” Swedlund said.
A Rockford family was fostering him until he would get his neuter surgery, when he would become fully adopted. The family contacted the shelter as Sosa was becoming even more laid back, perhaps to a concerning level. Soon the chilled out and relaxed dog began throwing up.
His family brought him back to the shelter for monitoring. After an X-ray , a blockage was found in his intensive and he had to get an emergency surgery
He spent a couple days in the animation hospital recovering. It was discovered he had eaten a sock.
“We think he ate the sock before he came to the shelter and as he tried to digest it he became ill. It may have contributed to his relaxed nature,” Swedlund said.
Because Sosa was still being fostered, the cost of his surgery was paid by the Help Me Heal Me Fund. He is recovered and will be fully adopted after his neuter surgery in mid-January. Although he’s still sweet, he’s got a little bit of his energy and playfulness back sans sock.
Swedlund urges pet owners to keep anything tempting to chew on away from their dogs as best they can.
“Prevention is key,” she said.
Another animal’s need also dipped into the fund. A cat named Triman arrived as a stray with significant injuries.
“One of his back legs had an open fracture and the bone was sticking out. We stabilized him and scheduled his amputation,” Swedlund said.
The Janesville people who had found him decided to adopt him. They already had another tripod, or a cat with three legs. Swedlund noted cats with three legs learn to get around well.
However, Triman was still suffering from additional injuries and eventually had to get his tail amputated. Swedlund said he is down a leg and a tail but is doing well in his wonderful, loving and special needs cat home.
“He went home on Christmas Eve,” Swedlund said.