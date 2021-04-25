SHARON—The 24th Annual Model A Day is back and bigger than ever this year.
The traditional community event is set for Sunday, June 6 from 8 a.m.—2 p.m. in downtown Sharon.
With a Model A national meet set in Oshkosh, Wisconsin the same weekend, organizers are expecting a lot of the historic vehicles to grace the streets of Sharon, according to Kim Jacobs, board member of Historic Downtown Sharon.
Jacobs said those with the convention have been highly publicizing the Sharon event and are super enthusiastic about it.
“This is going to be like nothing Sharon has ever seen,” she said.
Those in Sharon are also eager to bring the event back after last year’s Model A Day got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are trying to get people to get into town,” she said.
With the prior year of COVID-19, Jacobs said the businesses will also benefit from the boost in visitors to Sharon.
All CDC guidelines will be followed and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.
The event will be held by Historic Downtown Sharon with assistance from the Rock-Ford A’s of Rockford. With the Rock-Ford A’s usually bringing 200 vehicles alone, many more are expected with the other visitors expected.
“We are expecting a big crowd,” she said.
There will be raffles throughout the day and prizes will be awarded toward the end of the day’s activities.
Historic Downtown Sharon will be hosting a fashion show at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street with people wearing period attire from Model A days. Skits will be performed throughout the day, with different actors plucked from Sharon’s ranks along with other surprises along the way.
Different bands will be performing throughout the day. There will be a variety of food available and a cake walk. Two cars will be placed in the green space in town, the site of the former grocery store so people can take selfies in them.
The newer craft sellers and other vendors will be set up along with vendors selling a variety of vehicle related items.
A “fruit truck” will be on scene, lunches will be sold at the community center and a pig roast and ice cream social will be held. Community center lunches, barbecue, chips and hot dogs—will be in to-go containers so people can pick up their lunch and spread out. Businesses such as Myrt’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Coffee Cup Cafe, Pats Brew and ‘Que, Kip & Deb’s Tavern, Genoa Pizza, also will be serving.
Jacobs said volunteers are needed to help line up cars, serve food and other tasks. Any help, even a couple of hours, would be appreciated as Sharon braces for the big event.
People can leave a message at Historic Downtown Sharon at 262-736-6246 to get more information on volunteer opportunities.
“If they call and say they want to volunteer, a spot will be guaranteed,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said proceeds from the event have helped with a bike trail and getting new playground equipment which is set to arrive this summer.
Proceeds this year will be used for projects needed in Sharon such as flowers downtown and the welcoming committee being formed.