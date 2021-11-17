SHARON—Looking for a festive and old-fashioned way to celebrate the season?
Historic Downtown Sharon will be holding its 26th Annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 3 from 5—9 p.m. which includes a parade of lighted horse-drawn carriages through the village’s downtown, according to information from Historic Downtown Sharon board member Kim Jacobs.
“It’s on this year and bigger than before. Historic Downtown Sharon wants to invite everyone out to revisit what it was like in our 1840-1900 Victorian roots. There is time period entertainment, unique food stops and specialty vendors,” Jacobs said.
The event will feature 20 horse-drawn lighted carriages which will roll down Baldwin Street at 7:30 p.m.
The fun evening features an array of entertainment for all ages.
“There will be a dog sled demonstration and a meet and greet the dogs will keep the kids amazed,” Jacobs said.
Horse drawn wagons also will be doling out rides.
The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. with carolers and bell ringers to welcome Santa, followed by the parade at 7:30 p.m.
Jacobs said this year those at the fire department are clearing their bays so people can decorate the horse-drawn carriages in a warm spot. The carriages are filled with lights and silk flowers and a beautiful sight to see.
Artisans and vendors also will be sprinkled throughout town as well as a return by an actor who plays the village “bum.”
“We have not had a bum for a few years. The bum is back,” Jacobs said.
Santa Claus also will be meeting with children in the former bank building.
Music will be played in different areas throughout town. The pastor of the Bell Tower Church (formerly The Methodist Church) will be bringing carolers and bell ringers from another church to brighten the season.
“This will be something very different. We haven’t had carolers for a long time,” Jacobs said.
Downtown Historic Sharon is already scouting for all ages of volunteers. People can sign up for one task and then be done to enjoy the rest of the evening. Children are welcome to volunteer along with the adults. To sign up to volunteer, call Downtown Historic Sharon 262-736-6246 or email historicdowntown@gmail.com. People can also reach out to Jacobs at 262-394-6695.
“We are looking for volunteers. We need Santa’s helpers and parade helpers,” Jacobs said.
People are encouraged to dress in Victorian Era attire, although it’s not required. Jacobs urges people to dress for the weather.
Victorian Christmas is always the first Friday in December from 5—9 p.m.
Hot food will be for sale at the Community center, a vendor will be selling baked potatoes and other businesses will be offering delicious meals and treats.