Bikers pedal in the Roun’ da Manure Bicyle Tour which starts in Sharon, Wisconsin. The event this year is set for Aug. 20.

 BDN file photo

SHARON—Historic Downtown Sharon is asking bicyclists to pedal around the Stateline Area and support the community during the Roun’da Manure Bicycle tour set for Saturday.

Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour is a fundraising event for the Historic Downtown Sharon District. Proceeds from this year’s bicycle tour will go toward purchasing benches for the downtown district.