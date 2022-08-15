SHARON—Historic Downtown Sharon is asking bicyclists to pedal around the Stateline Area and support the community during the Roun’da Manure Bicycle tour set for Saturday.
Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour is a fundraising event for the Historic Downtown Sharon District. Proceeds from this year’s bicycle tour will go toward purchasing benches for the downtown district.
Bycyclists will all start out and end their tour at Goodland Park in Sharon. Bycyclists will be able to choose from four loop tours—the Darien Loop which is 19 miles; the Fontana Loop which is 22.5 miles; the Poplar Grove Loop which is 27.8 miles and the Shopiere Loop which is 35.5 miles.
The bicycle tour began in 1987 when Lon Haldeman and Susan Notorangelo organized a series of one-day rides. These rides were called Randonneur rides. Most of the rides went through dairy country in southern Wisconsin, so cyclists started jokingly say “we’re going to ride around the manure.” A similar version of the rides, called “Around the Manure Century,” was added a few years later. The name stuck and the bike tours have been called Roun’da Manure ever since.
In 2005, the tour was revitalized to include a clover leaf series of four different loop routes and ice cream shop rest stops along the way. Riders could pick the routes they want to ride and redeem coupons for snacks and drinks at the local ice cream shops. Everyone returned to Downtown Sharon for a pig roast.
Riders who register for the tour are provided with Moo Bucks to use at all the rest stops, and all are invited to a pig roast at Pat’s Brew ‘n Que in Downtown Sharon after their rides are complete.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour or to register for the tour, they can visit the website at www.rondamanurebicycletour.com.