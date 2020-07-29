MADISON - A South Beloit man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison for failing to comply with sex offender registration.
Raynaldo Mendez, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, who also ordered Mendez to serve 10 years of supervised release once his prison term is complete.
Mendez was required to comply with sex offender registration requirements as a result of two Illinois sexual assault convictions. At the time Mendez failed to comply with the requirements of this registration, he was serving a term of supervised release in connection to a 2006 federal drug offense.
Mendez is currently serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in 2017 in Wisconsin. Judge Conley ordered the sentences imposed today to run consecutively to that prison sentence.