JANESVILLE - A convicted sex offender is being placed with Rock Valley Community Programs at 203 W. Sunny Lane.

Dennis O. Degenhardt will be relocated to the program on Sept. 27. Degenhardt was convicted of third degree sexual conduct on July 19, 1994 and second degree sexual assault – intoxicated victim, on Nov. 25, 2009. 

While placed at 203 W. Sunny Lane conditions of Degenhardt's supervision include, no unsupervised contact with minors; no taverns/bars/liquor stores; no contact with victims; not to consume alcohol or drugs; Comply with Standard Sex Offender Rules.

Clint Wolf
Sep 20, 2021