JANESVILLE - A convicted sex offender will be residing at Rock Valley Community Programs at 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville beginning Aug. 16.
Rodney M. Mouth was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child on Oct. 15, 2002.
While placed at Rock Valley Community Programs conditions of Mouth’s supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors; he cannot frequent taverns or liquor stores; he is to have no contact with his victims; he cannot consume drugs; and he must cooperate with electronic monitoring.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is not responsible for the placement of this sex offender, but by law it is required to provide public notice of his placement.