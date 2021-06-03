BELOIT—A sex offender has been placed at a temporary living location in Beloit, which is rented by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Nathan R. Boehm, 39, is living at the location in the 1200 block of Portland Ave. Boehm was convicted in 2018 on three counts of possession of child pornography. In a separate incident he was accused of sending sexually explicit material to a minor. Boehm will remain on supervision until Sept. 26, 2025.
Boehm is 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
During his stay in Beloit, conditions of supervision include:
• No unsupervised contact with minors
• No contact with the victim(s)
• Not to consume drugs
• Comply with standard sex offender rules
• Cooperate with electronic monitoring
• Face-to-face contact with law enforcement
• Comply with all requirements and lifetime registration of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry