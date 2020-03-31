JANESVILLE - Testing of the severe weather warning sirens in Rock County will resume at 12:05 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 1.
The test signal will last one to two minutes. If there would be an actual sighting of a tornado, the sirens would sound for three to five minutes. This would be a signal for residents to take shelter and tune in emergency stations or weather radios.
Severe weather siren tests will take place on the first Wednesday of each month from April through October.
If anyone notices a siren that is malfunctioning, they can report it by calling the Rock County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440. For more information go to the website at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-emergency-management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.